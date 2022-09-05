YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Patra Chawl scam: Sanjay Raut’s judicial custody extended till September 19

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Sep 05: A special court in Mumbai on Monday extended the judicial custody of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut till September 19 in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl'.

    Raut, 60, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.

    Patra Chawl scam: Sanjay Raut’s judicial custody extended till September 19

    The ED's investigation pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra 'chawl' and related financial transactions involving Raut's wife and associates.

    Jailed Sanjay Raut appears before Mumbai court via video conference, pleads not guiltyJailed Sanjay Raut appears before Mumbai court via video conference, pleads not guilty

    Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, was found to be a beneficiary of Rs 1.17 crore of proceeds of crime in addition to Rs 1.06 crore that had come to light earlier, it claimed.

    The documents seized during the probe showed the purchase of properties at Alibaug in neighbouring Raigad district by Raut involved substantial cash transactions, the ED had said. As much as Rs 1.08 crore was found in the bank account of Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut, the probe agency had claimed.

    Raut, a close aide of Shiv Sena president and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, has denied any wrongdoing and called the ED case against him "false".

    Comments

    More SANJAY RAUT News  

    Read more about:

    sanjay raut judicial custody

    Story first published: Monday, September 5, 2022, 12:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 5, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X