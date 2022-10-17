Patra Chawl land scam case: Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended till tomorrow

Mumbai, Oct 17: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's judicial custody has been extended till 18 October in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case. While opposing the bail plea of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that Raut's co-accused in the case, Pravin Raut, was his "proxy," "front man", "close confidant" and "aide".

Raut was produced before special judge MG Deshpande at the end of his judicial custody period on Monday. His jail custody was extended till Tuesday, when his bail application will be further heard.

Raut, who was arrested in July for his alleged role in a money laundering case pertaining to irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra Chawl in Goregaon in north Mumbai, had sought bail from the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court last month.

Opposing his bail, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh said Sanjay Raut and his aide Pravin Raut, a co-accused in the case, might have received more proceeds of crime.

Singh also reiterated ED's claim Sanjay Raut was working behind the scenes through his proxy Pravin Raut. The ED told court the Sena MP has not only misled the probe agency, but has also passed the blame on to others. Citing the statement of a witness, the ASG said Sanjay Ruat took active interest in the entire project.

The ED probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Goreggaon's Patra Chawl, also known as Siddharth Nagar, spread over 47 acres with 672 tenant families.

Story first published: Monday, October 17, 2022, 16:05 [IST]