    Patiala clashes: Man believed to be key conspirator Barjinder Singh Parwana arrested from Mohali

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 01: Two days after Punjab's Patiala district saw clashes and then curbs, Barjinder Singh Parwana, the head of the group Damdami Taksal Rajpura, has been arrested. He is believed to be the key conspirator in the case.

    Parwana, a resident of Rajpura, was held by Police when he was heading towards the Chandigarh airport, IG-Patiala Mukhwinder Singh Chhina said in a press conference.

    Chhina, who took charge on Saturday, informed that six accused have so far been arrested and that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered strict action to be taken against anti-social and anti-national elements.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 1, 2022, 12:16 [IST]
    X