Passenger strips mid-air on Air India Express flight; airline crew wraps him with blanket

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 30: Passengers on board an Air India Express flight on Saturday were in for a shock when a man stripped mid-air and started walking down the aisle naked. The incident occurred on flight IX-194.

While the aircraft crew immediately threw a blanket over him, two staff members held him and kept him seated till the flight landed at Lucknow airport at 12.05 pm. At Lucknow airport, he was handed over to the security.

"As per the direction of the captain of the flight, the passenger was handed over to airlines security at Lucknow airport where investigation is underway," Air India Express spokesman was quoted as saying by ANI.

The provocation for such an act by the passenger was not clear.The incident occurred on flight IX-194, which had over 150 passengers on board.

This is not the first time a passenger is creating nuisance onboard. In an earlier incident, Beijing-bound China flight was diverted after a passenger held an attendant hostage using a fountain pen as the weapon. The flight had taken off from the city of Changsha in Hunan province at 8.40 AM and was scheduled to reach Beijing at 11 AM.