Do not let politics, polls affect Budget session: PM Modi urges MPs

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 31: "Debates with an open mind during this budget session by the MPs could be a great opportunity. I hope all parties will hold talks with an open mind for India's progress," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said ahead of Budget session.

"Budget Session commences today. I welcome you & all MPs to this session. In today's global situation, there are a lot of opportunities for India.This session instils confidence in the world regarding the country's economic progress, vaccination program, Made in India vaccines," PM Modi said.

"In this Session too, discussions, issues of discussions & open-minded debates can become an important opportunity for global impact. I hope that all MPs, political parties will have quality discussions with open mind & help take the country on the path to development swiftly," he said.

"True that polls affect Sessions and discussions. But I request all MPs that elections will go on but #BudgetSession draws a blueprint for entire year. The more fruitful we make this session, the better opportunity rest of the year becomes to take the country to economic heights," the prime minister urged.

Opposition parties are likely to raise the Pegasus snooping allegations, farmers' issues and the border row with China in the Budget session of Parliament which is starting from today, PTI reported.

The session is being held in the midst of crucial assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP is locked in a bitter electoral contest with its rivals, and with the campaigning in full swing, it will have an effect on Parliament proceedings.

The opposition is preparing to unitedly take on the government on the Pegasus snooping row after the New York Times claimed that India purchased the snooping spyware as part of a defence deal with Israel in 2017.