Parliament's Monsoon Session cut short over covid concerns

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 23: The Monsoon Session of the Parliament, which was scheduled to to be held until 1 October, has been cut short on Wednesday, eight days ahead of schedule as the opposition boycotted proceedings in both houses.

The announced was made by Speaker Om Birla right after the Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020, was passed in the Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present when the House was adjourned.

The session which began on September 14, witnessed passage of several bills by the Lok Sabha, including those which sought to replace the ordinances issued recently.

The Monsoon Session was scheduled to end on October 1.

Several MPs, including a few ministers, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days.

Various opposition parties, including the Congress and the TMC also boycotted the Lok Sabha in solidarity with the Rajya Sabha members who were suspended on Monday.