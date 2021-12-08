In Parliament today: Bill to further amend CVC commission Act to be taken up

Parliament roundup: On day 8, Judges salaries and service amendment bill passed & more

New Delhi, Dec 8: Congress President Sonia Gandhi, at the meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), on Wednesday hit out at the BJP government over the issue of price rise, farmers' demands and tension at the borders, and said her party will insist on a discussion in Parliament on challenges facing the agri sector and the border situation.

While the Congress and other opposition parties continued their protest, demanding the revocation of the suspension of 12 MPs, Lok Sabha witnessed discussion on a key issues and passed the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021 on Wednesday.

Here we bring you the complete round-up of the eight day in the ongoing Winter Session in Parliament.

Military chopper crash: Rajnath to make statement in Parliament

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will brief the Parliament on the Military chopper crash that took place in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. The chopper was carrying Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and 13 others. An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, the IAF said.

CPP meet: Sonia Gandhi slams govt on farmers' issue, condemns suspension of RS MPs

Addressing party MPs at the meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), Gandhi also expressed deep anguish over the killing of 14 civilians in Nagaland and said justice for families should be ensured at the earliest. She also raised the issue of suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, terming the move as ''outrageous'', and said it is unprecedented that they have been suspended for the remaining period of the Winter session. ''It violates both the Constitution and the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States, as Mallikarjun Kharge ji has explained in his letter to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha,'' she said, adding that they all stand in solidarity with them.

The Congress president said it was extraordinary that Parliament has not been given an opportunity so far to have a discussion on the challenges the country continues to face on its borders. "Such a discussion would have also been an opportunity to demonstrate a collective will and resolve. The government may not want to answer difficult questions but it is the right and duty of the Opposition to seek clarifications and explanations. ''The Modi Government steadfastly refuses to allocate time for a debate. I would once again urge for a full-fledged discussion on the border situation and relations with our neighbors," Gandhi told the meeting.

Sonia on Repeal of Farm Laws

The Congress chief said the Government has finally repealed the three farm laws, even it was done "undemocratically just as their passage last year was pushed through without discussion". She said it is the solidarity and tenacity of the farmers, their discipline and dedication that has forced an ''arrogant Government to climbdown''.

Saluting the farmers for their achievement, Gandhi remembered the sacrifice of over 700 farmers in the past 12 months and called for honoring their sacrifice. ''We are firm in our commitment to stand by the farmers in their demands for a legally guaranteed MSP, remunerative prices that meet the costs of cultivation, and compensation to the bereaved families,'' she said.

On Price Rise

Raising the issue of price rise, she said, "I cannot understand how and why the Modi Government is so insensitive and continues to deny the seriousness of the problem. It seems impervious to the suffering of the people." She also termed the steps taken to reduce petrol, diesel, and cooking gas prices as totally insufficient and inadequate and said the government has passed on the responsibility for duty cuts to financially strapped state governments instead.

On the Nagaland firing incident, she said, "The Government expressing regret is not enough! Justice for the families of the victims has to be ensured at the earliest. Credible steps must be taken to prevent the recurrence of such ghastly tragedies".

96 civilians, 366 terrorists killed in Kashmir post Art 370 repeal: Govt

At least 96 civilians have been killed in Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370 while 366 terrorists have been neutralised by security forces, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said that ''no Kashmiri Pandit/Hindu has been displaced from the valley'' post the repeal of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

"However, recently some Kashmiri Pandit families, mostly women and children, living in Kashmir have moved to Jammu region.These families are of govt. employees, many of whom, move to Jammu in winter as part of movement of officials and the winter vacation in educational institutions," the minister stated.

Replying to another question, Rai said a total of 96 civilians, 81 security forces personnel and 366 personnel were killed in Kashmir since the repeal of Article 370 till this November.

Investment proposals worth Rs 31,000 cr received so far in J-K after abrogation of Article 370

Union minister of state for Home affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha in a written reply that the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has received investment proposals worth approximately Rs 31,000 crore so far after the abrogation of Article 370. MoS Home Nityanand Rai in a written reply to Rajya Sabha on the question of MP Narayan Dass Gupta said that the Government has notified the New Central Sector Scheme for Industrial Development of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on February 19, 2021, to attract capital investments in Jammu and Kashmir.

This has been supplemented by the J&K Industrial Policy, J&K Private Industrial Estate Development Policy and J&K Industrial Land Allotment Policy. "These steps have generated a good response and the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has reported receiving proposals for investments worth approximately Rs 31,000 crore so far," MoS Home Rai further informed Upper House.

Total 9,849 URLs blocked in 2020: Chandrasekhar

The government directed blocking of 9,849 accounts/URLs during 2020, up from 3,635 accounts/URLs in the previous year, under a specific provision of the Information Technology Act, 2000, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Under the provision of section 69A of the Act, the government directed blocking of 471, 500, 633 and 1,385 accounts/URLs in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017, respectively, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

This number stood at 2,799 in 2018; 3,635 in 2019 and 9,849 in 2020, he added.

The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021 passed

The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021 passed in Lok Sabha. The Bill seeks to bring clarity concerning the date of eligibility of additional quantum of pension to a retired judge.

Opposition leaders extend support to suspended RS members, hold dharna

Top opposition leaders on Wednesday sat on a dharna in Parliament complex and extended their support to the 12 suspended MPs of the Rajya Sabha.

Among the leaders who participated in the protest along with the 12 suspended members were Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, K C Venugopal besides SP leader Akhilesh Yadav and AAP leader Sanjay Singh.