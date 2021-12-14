Today’s events: Opposition to hit the streets and counting for MLC polls to be held

Winter Session: Opposition to take out march protest against suspension of 12 MPs today

MPs were not suspended by RS chairman or PM, but by power that wants to steal farmers income: Rahul

Parliament roundup: Key bills passed in RS, Oppn not allowed to raise issues, says Rahul

New Delhi, Dec 14: On the twelfth day of Parliament, the Opposition intensified protests demanding revocation of suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs. Opposition leaders took out a march in Delhi to protest against the suspension of the 12 Upper House.

MPs not being allowed to raise issues of national importance: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Narendra Modi's BJP government at the Opposition's protest march against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs at Gandhi Statue in Parliament premises in Delhi.

He said that the Centre is passing bills after bills in Parliament in the din without any debate. "This is not the way to run the Parliament. Prime Minister doesn't come to House. We are not allowed to raise any issue of national importance. It is the unfortunate killing of democracy," news agency quotes Gandhi as saying.

Calling the suspension of the 12 MPs as a symbol of the crushing of the voice of the people of India, the Congress leader said, "They have done nothing wrong. We are not allowed to discuss important issues in Parliament."

Parliament passes bill to extend CBI directors' tenure up to max 5 yrs

Parliament has passed a Bill to extend the tenure of director of the Central Bureau of Investigation to a maximum of five years from the present two years.

The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed by Rajya Sabha with a voice vote on Tuesday. The Lok Sabha has already passed the bill on December 9, 2021.

The Bill seeks to extend the tenure of director of the Central Bureau of Investigation to a maximum of five years from the present two years.

Govt list down states having boundary disputes

"There are boundary disputes between Andhra Pradesh-Odisha, Haryana-Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh-Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra-Karnataka, Assam-Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Nagaland, Assam-Meghalaya, Assam-Mizoram," the government informed the Lok Sabha.

8.81 lakh Indians renounced their citizenship in last 7 years, govt tells Lok Sabha

More than 8.81 lakh Indians have renounced their citizenship since 2015, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Lok Sabha on December 14 in response to a query raised by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy. "8,81,254 Indians renounced their citizenship in the last seven years till Sept 30, 2021, as per information available with MEA (Ministry of External Affairs)," the Home Ministry said in response to the question.

Rajya Sabha passes the 'Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021'

The 'Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021' seeks amendment in the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946.

Security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved significantly since August 2019: Govt

MoS Home Nityanand Rai in a written reply in Parliament said that the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved significantly since August 2019 and there has been a significant decline in terrorist incidents. 206 terrorist incidents took place in this year till 5th December.

