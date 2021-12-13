Parliament attack: The road to hanging Afzal Guru

To attack Parliament two Khalistan terrorists approach Delhi with huge cache of explosives

New Delhi, Dec 13: The Parliament attack case was one of the most challenging cases for investigators. It had several twists and turns and today finally one of the main accused in the case, Afzal Guru was hanged at the Tihar Jail, New Delhi.

A timeline:

Dec 13, 2001: Five terrorists enter the parliament complex and kill nine people and injure 15.

On December 15th Afzal Guru, member of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) is arrested. The police also pick up Professor S A R Geelani, Afsan Guru and Shaukat Hassan.

On December 25th, the Pakistan government arrests Maulana Masood Azhar, the found of the JeM.

In June 4th charges were framed against the four persons picked up by the police.

On December 18th 2002, death sentences were awarded to Geelani, Shaukat Hussain and Afzal Guru. Afsan Guru was let off.

On October 29th 2003, Geelani is acquitted in the case.

On August 4 2005 the Supreme Court hands out death sentence to Afzal Guru while commuting the sentence of Shaukat to ten years.

On October 3 2006, Afzal's wife Tabasum files a mercy petition.

On Jan 12, 2007: The Supreme Court dismisses Afzal Guru's plea seeking review of his death sentence.

On December 30, 2010: Shaukat Hussain is released from Jail.

February 9 2013, Afzal Guru is hanged.

Story first published: Monday, December 13, 2021, 10:16 [IST]