    'Pariksha Pe Charcha': PM Modi to interact with students, teachers today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Nw Delhi, Apr 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents all over the world in the 5th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme tomorrow at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. It is a much-awaited annual event in which the Prime Minister responds to questions related to examination stress by students in his uniquely engaging style in a live programme.

    Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Modi to interact with students, teachers today

    During this participatory outreach programme, Mr Modi will interact with the students who will appear in the board examinations. Students, teachers and parents who will get to ask questions to the Prime Minister, have been short-listed on the basis of an online creative writing competition on a bouquet of themes. Over 15 lakh students, teachers and parents have registered for the event.

    Pariksha Pe Charcha' is an interactive programme wherein students, parents and teachers from India and overseas interact with the Prime Minister. They discuss and overcome the stress emerging out of examinations in order to celebrate life as a festival. School students of Classes 9 to 12, teachers and parents are selected through an online competition for the programme. Due to COVID restrictions, only one thousand students of Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have been invited to attend the programme at Talkatora Stadium. For the first time, selected students will attend the event at Raj Bhawans of all States and Union Territories.

    The 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme will be live telecast on Doordarshan (DD National, DD News, DD India), radio channels, TV channels, digital media including YouTube channels of EduMinofIndia, Narendra Modi, PMO India, PIB India, Doordarshan National, MyGovIndia, DDNews, RajyaSabha TV, Swayam Prabha.

    Story first published: Friday, April 1, 2022, 8:11 [IST]
    X