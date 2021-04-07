YouTube
    Pariksha Pe Charcha: Focus on your child's strength, PM Modi tells parents

    New Delhi, Apr 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interacting with students, teachers and parents during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' via video conferencing. It is being held in virtual mode for the first time due to the pandemic.

    Yeh Pariksha Pe Charcha hai par sirf Pariksha Ki Charcha Nahi. This is a discussion on exams but not only about exams, says PM Modi as he starts conversing with students in the fourth annual edition of discussion.

    "You knew of exams. They have not come suddenly. It means you are not scared of exams but of something else. Atmosphere has been created around you that exams are everything. Sometimes schools, parents, relatives create atmosphere that you've to undergo a big event, huge crisis," says PM Modi.

    "I would like to tell them, especially parents, that what have you done? I think it's the biggest mistake. We become conscious more than necessary & start over-thinking. I think this it's not the end. Life is very long, this is just a small halt. We should not create pressure," he further says.

