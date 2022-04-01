Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Where to watch PM Modi’s interaction with students

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with the students, teachers and parents from all over the world during the 5th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha on 1st April, 2022. As part of the programme, Prime Minister will interact with school students of classes 9 to 12, their parents and teachers in a town-hall interactive format at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi from 11 AM onwards.

The fifth edition of the programme assumes special significance in the wake of the country coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and exams shifting back to offline mode. The students, teachers and parents who will get to ask questions to the Prime Minister, have been short-listed on the basis of an online creative writing competition on a bouquet of themes. The competition was organized from 28th December 2021 till 3rd February, 2022 through MyGov platform.

15.7 lakh participants had registered in the Pariksha Pe Charcha Creative Writing Competition this year, comprising more than 12.1 lakh students, 2.7 lakh teachers and more than 90 thousand parents.

This event has been organized successfully for the last four years by the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education. The first three editions of PPC were held in New Delhi in a town-hall interactive format. The 1st edition of Prime Minister's Interaction Programme "Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0" was held on 16th February 2018. The 2nd edition of the said Interaction Programme with school and college students "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0" was held on 29thJanuary 2019 and the 3rd edition on 20th January 2020. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the fourth edition was held online on 7th April 2021.

The event will be live telecast on Doordarshan (DD National, DD News, DD India), radio channels, TV channels, digital media including YouTube channels of EduMinofIndia, narendramodi, pmoindia, pibindia, Doordarshan National, MyGovIndia, DDNews, RajyaSabha TV, Swayam Prabha.

Story first published: Friday, April 1, 2022, 8:34 [IST]