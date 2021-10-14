Paras Singh Pawar - The fashion designer par excellence, whose work speaks volumes about him

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

His work across the fashion realm has been highly appreciated, taking his popularity to soaring heights.

Where there's a will, there's a way, and that has been proven by many high achievers who have done exceptionally well in their careers by touching the skies. For those who believed in themselves, have gone far ahead of others and created a deep impact with their work. These go-getters have shown their prowess in front of the world and done wonders which has left the world dumbstruck.

We have one such individual amidst the crowd who has shown that passion towards your work can make one conquer the universe. We have seen numerous successes around us who have enchanted all with their achievements, and today we present one such name who has gone ahead and made his own distinct mark in the world of fashion, he is Paras Singh Pawar.

It's true that passion and hard work can help one go places, and that's exactly what this young man has done by towering above all in his professional career as a fashion designer. This young fashion expert was born in Chandigarh and spent his growing up years in Bathinda. Fashion was something he was always attracted to as his family was into a business which was associated with clothes. His family brand 'Gurdev Sons' established by his grandfather in 1968 was taken over by him after he completed his studies from the Punjab University. He was always wanting to take the reins of the business since a long time as he was confident enough to take it to newer heights with his innovative thinking.

He lived up to his promise of getting the brand to the next level by introducing some unique fashion pieces which catapulted his popularity to a wide customer base, and soon enough he got the business established on an expansive platform. Today, he is successfully running his clothing store in Bathing which specialises in designer wear for men, and at the same time stocks some of the world's luxury brands like Roger La Viale, Harris Tweed, Strona, Giorgio Cavalli and many more. Paras, has steadily risen as a fine fashion designer who is out to conquer the fashion industry in a big way.

To know more, follow him on Instagram @gurdev_sons.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 21:11 [IST]