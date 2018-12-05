Home News India Paramhansdas sent to jail in his bid to self immolate; Vedanti says consensus reached upon

New Delhi, Dec 5: If western Uttar Pradesh is disturbed over the clash between villagers and the police clash then central Uttar Pradesh is tense about Ram Temple issue however temple's impact is all across the country. In one such development, Mahant Paramhansdas has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police who had threatened to self immolate if construction of Ram Temple is not started soon. He wanted to do it on the day the disputed structure in Ayodhya was demolished that is on December 6 but he was arrested by the police earlier as he tried to do it before the announced date.

Mahant was arrested from his ashram after he had prepared the pyre for himself. The police visited the place and found that wood logs and kerosene were kept there. He was chanting mantra before the pyre but he was arrested by the police and every other thing brought for the self immolation was recovered from there. He was produced before the court which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

The saint came into prominence for the demand of construction of Ram temple when he had started fast unto death in Ayodhya but he was arrested then also and hospitalized after his health deteriorated. He was sent to Lucknow for treatment. His fast was ended by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. He was supported by many other saints like Praveen Togadia and some others.

Meanwhile, former BJP MP and VHP leader Ram Vilas Vedanti said that construction of Ram temple will be done with consensus. He said that planning and road map for the construction of Ram temple has been prepared and consensus has been reached upon. It will be signed on December 7. It is being said that as long as the matter is in the court making law in Parliament is not possible. However, the executive president of VHP does not agree with this as ordinance to acquire land and many other such issues laws were made when the matter was in the court.