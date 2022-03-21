YouTube
    Panic in Pune as leopard enters Mercedes-Benz plant

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Pune, Mar 21: Panic gripped the Mercedes-Benz India plant located near Chakan town in Pune district of Maharashtra on Monday morning when a leopard was spotted roaming on the factory premises, PTI reported.

    Panic in Pune as leopard enters Mercedes-Benz plant
    Representational Image

    More than six hours later, employees and other people heaved a sigh of relief when the big cat was captured safely by Forest officials and police personnel around 11:30 AM from the plant located near Kuruli village, over 35 km away from Pune city.

    "The leopard was spotted on the premises of the Mercedes-Benz plant located near Kuruli village at 5 AM on Monday. Upon receiving information, we rushed to the spot and moved the employees aside. Officials of the forest department and a rescue team were summoned," said Arvind Pawar, senior police inspector, Mhalunge police station.

    The feline was captured safely using tranquilizer (dart), he added.

    (PTI)

    Read more about:

    leopard

    Story first published: Monday, March 21, 2022, 15:09 [IST]
