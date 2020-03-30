Panic bigger problem than COVID-19: SC seeks Centre’s reply on migrant crisis

New Delhi, Mar 30: Observing that the panic and fear among the people has become a bigger problem than coronavirus, the Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre on the measures that were being taken.

The court sought a response on the measures taken to prevent travel during the lockdown period. Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and Justice Nageswara Rao while listening the pleas through video conferencing said that it would wait for the Centre's response before issuing any direction.

The petitions filed by advocates, Alakh Alok Srivastava and Rashmi Bansal sought relief for the thousands of migrant workers. They should be provided with medicine, food and water, the petitioners said.

The Centre represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the mass exodus must be brought to a halt to prevent the spread of the virus which has affected over 1,000 people. He also said both the Centre and the states have taken requisite steps to deal with it.