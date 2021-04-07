Pakistani smuggler shot dead, 22 kgs of heroin recovered

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 07: A Pakistani smugglers was shot dead in a joint operation by the Border Security Force and Amritsar police near the Kakkar border outpost on the India-Pakistan border in Ajnala sub division of Amritsar district today.

22 kilograms of heroin and two AK-47 rifles were recovered from across the barbed wire fence. A mobile phone, plastic pipe being used by the smugglers to push in the contraband through the fence was also recovered.

The police said two Indian nationals were involved in getting the consignment from Pakistan. They are Jagdish Bhura and Jaspal Singh. Bhura is living in Belgium at present and has been involved in terror acts in India, the police said, while adding that both have been in touch with the ISI.