'Indian diplomat yelled at my mom', says Kulbhushan Jadhav in new video released by Pak

Ten days after his family was humiliated, Pakistan on Thursday released a doctored video of the former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav in which he says he has not been harmed in captivity.

The video has reportedly been released by the foreign office of Pakistan in which Jadhav is thanking the Indian and Pakistani governments for arranging a meeting with his mother and wife.

In the video, Jadhav who's on death row in Pakistan for alleged espionage is saying that he felt that his mother and wife were scared during the meeting as an Indian diplomat was shouting at them. Jadhav further said he wanted to tell people of India that he was Commissioned Officer of the Indian Navy.

Jadhav said, "They are taking care of me. They have not harmed me. They have not touched me. She believed me once she saw me personally."

''But I have to say one very important thing to the Indian public & Indian govt, and for people in Navy that my Commission has not gone, I am a commissioned officer of Indian Navy,'' said Jadhav in an apparently new video by Pakistan.

On December 25, Jadhav met his wife and his mother that became a highly controversial issue.

Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav was arrested in March 2016 in Balochistan, and convicted of planning espionage and sabotage. He was tried in a military court and sentenced to death for spying and terrorism. His appeal against his sentence before Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa is still pending.

India approached the International Court of Justice, which stayed the execution in May last year.

OneIndia News