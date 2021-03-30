Imran Khan, military generals to be responsible if anything happens to Maryam: Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan PM Imran Khan writes to PM Modi, desires 'peaceful relations'

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 30: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying creation of an "enabling environment" is imperative for a constructive and result-oriented dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues between Pakistan and India, in particular the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

"I thank you for your letter conveying greetings on Pakistan Day. The people of Pakistan commemorate this day by paying tribute to the wisdom and foresight of our founding fathers in envisioning an independent, sovereign state where they could live in freedom and realise their full potential," Khan said in his letter.

"The people of Pakistan also desire peaceful, cooperative relations with all neighbours including India. We are convinced that durable peace and stability in South Asia is contingent upon resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, in particular the Jammu and Kashmir dispute," he said.

Khan said that creation of an "enabling environment is imperative for a constructive and result-oriented dialogue."

He also expressed best wishes for the people of India in their struggle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 23, PM Modi wished his Pakistani counterpart as the country celebrated its National Day.

"As a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan. For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative," he said.

Modi also conveyed his best wishes to Khan and the people of Pakistan in dealing with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been indications of positive movement in ties between India and Pakistan.

Last month, the Indian and Pakistani armies recommitted themselves to the 2003 ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Recently, a delegation of Pakistani officials arrived in India for a meeting of the permanent Indus commission. It is the first such dialogue in over two-and-a-half years.

Last week, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said India desires good neighbourly ties with Pakistan and is committed to addressing issues, if any, bilaterally but added that any meaningful dialogue can only be held in a conducive atmosphere.

He said the onus is on Islamabad to create such an atmosphere.

The relations between the two countries nosedived after India withdrew special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two union territories in 2019.

It is learnt that a separate message was sent by President Ram Nath Kovind to his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi.