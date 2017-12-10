Pakistan military wants to see Ahmed Patel as Gujarat CM: Modi

Days after posters appealing Muslims to vote for Congress to make Ahmed Patel the Gujarat chief minister sufaced in several parts of the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Pakistan's military intelligence wants to see Ahmed Patel as the state Chief Minister.

"The same Mani Shankar Aiyar, who insulted Gujarat, held secret meetings with Pakistan High Commissioner. What was the reason? Why are people who previously held high posts in military-intelligence establishment of Pak writing that we should help make Ahmed Patel the CM?" Modi said at an election rally in Banaskantha's Palanpur, Gujarat.

The posters had surfaced in some minority-dominated areas in Surat on the last day of campaigning for first phase of Gujarat polls. The poster, written in Gujarati urges Muslims to support Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel to be made 'Wazir-e-Alam' of Gujarat. Ahmed Patel, who is also political secretary to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, called it 'misinformation campaign by the BJP'

"Muslims are requested to vote for Congress party to maintain unity of the community and make Ahmed Patel wazir-e-aalam (chief minister) of Gujarat," read the posters.

Patel had alleged that such acts show the "utter desperation" of the BJP as it fears defeat.

"They (BJP) know they are going to lose. I was never the CM candidate and neither will I ever be," said Ahmed Patel.

OneIndia News