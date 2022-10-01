YouTube
    Pakistan Government’s Twitter account withheld in India

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 01: The Twitter accounts of the Government of Pakistan has been withheld in India. The action was taken in response to a legal demand.

    While the reason for the action is unclear, it may be recalled that in July the account had been withheld and later reactivated. "@GovtofPakistan account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand,"a message on Twitter read.

    When there is a valid legal demand such as a court order such action is taken by the microblogging site.

    If one is visiting the Government of Pakistan's Twitter handle from India, the message reads, Account Withheld @GovtofPakistan's account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand.

    india twitter pakistan government

    Story first published: Saturday, October 1, 2022, 14:18 [IST]
