Pakistan Government’s Twitter account withheld in India
New Delhi, Oct 01: The Twitter accounts of the Government of Pakistan has been withheld in India. The action was taken in response to a legal demand.
While the reason for the action is unclear, it may be recalled that in July the account had been withheld and later reactivated. "@GovtofPakistan account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand,"a message on Twitter read.
When there is a valid legal demand such as a court order such action is taken by the microblogging site.
If one is visiting the Government of Pakistan's Twitter handle from India, the message reads, Account Withheld @GovtofPakistan's account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand.
Story first published: Saturday, October 1, 2022, 14:18 [IST]