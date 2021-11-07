Pakistan fires on fishing boat, 1 dead; India takes serious note

India

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Nov 07: India has taken serious note of the Pakistani Maritime Security Agency resorting to unprovoked firing on an Indian fishing boat in the Arabian Sea that resulted in the death of an Indian national, official sources said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday, they said. They said the Pakistani Maritime Security Agency fired at the Indian fishing boat resulting in the death of one Indian fisherman and injuring another.

The injured fisherman is being treated at a hospital in Okha, Gujarat, they said. "We have taken serious note of this incident. We are going to take up this issue diplomatically with the Pakistan side. The matter is under investigation and further details will be shared in due course," said a source.

A fisherman from Maharashtra was killed and a crew member of his boat injured in firing by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) personnel near international maritime boundary line in the Arabian sea off Gujarat coast, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 4 pm on Saturday, he said. "A fisherman from Maharashtra, who was on a fishing boat 'Jalpari,' was killed after the PMSA personnel opened fire on him and other crew members on Saturday evening," Devbhumi Dwarka Superintendent of Police Sunil Joshi said.

There were a total of seven crew members on the boat, he said, adding that one of them alo sustained a minor injury in the firing incident.

The body of the deceased fisherman, Sridhar Ramesh Chamre (32), was brought to Okha port on Sunday and an FIR was being registered by the Porbandar district's Navi Bandar police, which has jurisdiction across Gujarat over any incident that occurs beyond 12 nautical miles in the Arabian sea, he added.