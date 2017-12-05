Pakistan Army violates ceasefire in Rajouri sector

Jammu, Dec 5: The Pakistan Army fired from small arms and lobbed mortar shells at Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively. "The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 1730 hours in the Naushera sector along the Line of Control," a Defence spokesperson said. The exchange of fire ended at 1820 hours, he said.

Pakistan troops had on November 29 and 28 breached the truce in the Sunderbani and Poonch sectors. They violated the ceasefire for three consecutive days from November 15 to 17 in Jammu and Poonch districts.

PTI