    Pak national who crossed border to see Shah Rukh Khan released

    By
    |

    Amritsar, Dec 26: A Pakistan national, Abdullah, had crossed over to India through Attari border in 2017 and was arrested by the Indian authorities. He was released today.

    Abdullah had apparently entered India to meet bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

    Pakistan national, Abdullah, who had crossed over to India (Image - ANI/Twitter)
    "I came to India through Attari in 2017. It was my childhood dream to come to India and meet Shah Rukh Khan. My dream was not fulfilled. I was come back again," Abdullah said while going back to Pakistan.

    Pakistani national Imran Qureshi Warsi who was lodged in Bhopal jail for 10 years for forging documents and spying was released after the completion of his sentence. He returned to Pakistan on 26th December from Attari-Wagah border. On being released, Imran Qureshi Warsi, said, "Police treated me very well, just like a family. I found loving people here the same way there are loving people in Pakistan. I believe good people find good people everywhere."

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 26, 2018, 15:14 [IST]
