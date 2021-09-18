Pak had 3 pronged agenda in creating terror module that Delhi Police bust

New Delhi, Sep 18: Earlier this week, the Delhi Police busted a major ISI sponsored module, which was planning on carrying out a series of attacks in the country.

The Delhi Police said that the six persons were planning major attacks in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra during the festival season. The police also said that the accused persons had visited Pakistan. In Pakistan they were taken to a town near the Gwadar port and were trained by two persons from the Pakistan Army.

The training imparted to them involved preparing IEDs, using firearms, AK-47s and committing arson with the help of items of daily use.

The module was busted after the police received intelligence that a Pakistan sponsored module was planning on executing a series of attacks in the country. The police following the raids arrested, Jaan Mohammad Shaikh (47 years old) of Mumbai, Osama (22) of Delhi, Moolchand (47) of Raebareli, Zeeshan Qamar (28) of Prayagraj, Mohammad Abu Bakar (23) of Bahraich, and Mohammad Amir Javed (31) of Lucknow.

Osama and Qamar travelled to Muscat and from there they were taken to Pakistan on a boat. They stayed in Pakistan at a farmhouse in Thatta for 15 days and during this period they received training, senior special cell officer, Neeraj Thakur said.

During the probe the role of Dawood Ibrahim's brother too was revealed. The police learnt that Dawood's brother Anees Ibrahim was coordinating the execution of the attacks. He was also handling the recruitments, finance, logistics and transport through underworld channels largely based in Mumbai.

The bust was extremely timely and it comes in the backdrop of the situation evolving in Afghanistan. However if one were to observe this module closely, it comprised only of Indian Muslims. This is a clear indicator that Pakistan had a three pronged agenda.

The first carrying out a series of spectacular attacks in India, which would in turn bolster many Muslim youth who would then join these modules in large numbers.

Secondly, Pakistan has been trying to create a strong home grown module in India, since the fall of the Students Islamic Movement in India and Indian Mujahideen. The creation of a new home grown module is with the intention of Indian Muslims striking in India and Pakistan having the deniability factor.

Thirdly, there has been much debate about how Pakistan would try and use Afghanistan as a launch pad for many of its terrorist groups such as the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad to launch attacks in India. The creation of such a module would also take away focus from the Afghanistan issue concerning Pakistan.

An official speaking on condition of anonymity tells OneIndia that since the fall of the SIMI and IM constant efforts have been made by the ISI to create a module within India. It would help them in a lot many ways. While this module would operate on the lines of the Indian Mujahideen in different parts of the country, Pakistan could then solely focus on using the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad in Jammu and Kashmir.

