YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pak gives nod for PM Modi’s flight to use its airspace

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 22: Pakistan today gave nod to use its airspace as Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew to Washington to address the UN General Assembly.

    Pak gives nod for PM Modi’s flight to use its airspace

    ANI reported that Islamabad after denying permission on previous occasions allowed the PM's aircraft to use its airspace today. Earlier, Pakistan had denied airspace to President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Modi after India had abrogated Article 370.

    Islamabad had earlier denied permission when he visited US and Germany and US and when President Kovind was visiting Iceland.

    President Ram Nath Kovind addresses special Himachal Pradesh Assembly session; salutes state's soldiersPresident Ram Nath Kovind addresses special Himachal Pradesh Assembly session; salutes state's soldiers

    The PM who flew to US today is accompanied by National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary, Harsh Vardhan Shringla and other top government officials. ANI said that India had sought permission from Pakistan regarding the use of airspace.

    The nod was given by Islamabad. It may be recalled that India had permitted Pakistan PM Imran Khan's aircraft airspace when he was travelling to Sri Lanka.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi pakistan

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 16:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 22, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X