Pak gives nod for PM Modi’s flight to use its airspace

New Delhi, Sep 22: Pakistan today gave nod to use its airspace as Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew to Washington to address the UN General Assembly.

ANI reported that Islamabad after denying permission on previous occasions allowed the PM's aircraft to use its airspace today. Earlier, Pakistan had denied airspace to President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Modi after India had abrogated Article 370.

Islamabad had earlier denied permission when he visited US and Germany and US and when President Kovind was visiting Iceland.

The PM who flew to US today is accompanied by National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary, Harsh Vardhan Shringla and other top government officials. ANI said that India had sought permission from Pakistan regarding the use of airspace.

The nod was given by Islamabad. It may be recalled that India had permitted Pakistan PM Imran Khan's aircraft airspace when he was travelling to Sri Lanka.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 16:26 [IST]