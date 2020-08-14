Pak consistently failed to address core issues: India on Kulbhushan Jadhav case

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 14: Pakistan has consistently failed to address the core issues in the implementation of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) judgment in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday.

"Pakistan has consistently failed to address the core issues in the implementation of the ICJ judgment in Kulbhushan Jhadav case in its letter and spirit. These issues pertain to the provision of relevant documents as well as providing unimpeded consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav," the ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said during a virtual media briefing.

Jadhav, the 50-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" in April 2017. India rubbished the claim and took Pakistan to the world court.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) upheld India's claim that Pakistan has committed an egregious violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations on several counts.

In July last year, the Hague-based court ruled that Pakistan must undertake an "effective review and reconsideration" of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav and also to grant consular access to India without further delay.