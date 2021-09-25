YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election Modi in USA
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pak an arsonist, not a firefighter: India at UNGA

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 25: In a very strong statement, India said at the UNGA that Pakistan acts like a fire-fighter, but in reality is an arsonist.

    Pak an arsonist, not a firefighter: India at UNGA

    "We keep hearing that Pakistan is a 'victim of terrorism'. This is the country which is an arsonist disguising itself as a firefighter," the young Indian diplomat said, slamming Pakistan's Imran Khan for highlighting the Kashmir issue in his speech. "While such statements deserve our collective contempt and sympathy for the mindset of the person who utters falsehood repeatedly, I am taking the floor to set the record straight," India's first secretary Sneha Dubey said.

    PM Modi reaches New York ahead of UNGA addressPM Modi reaches New York ahead of UNGA address

    The statements comes in the wake of Pakistan's Prime Minister, Imran Khan raking up the Kashmir issue. Dubey said that India was exercising its right to reply to one more attempt by Khan to tarnish the image of this august forum by bring matters internal to the country. She also said that he was even going so far as to spew falsehoods on the world stage.

    More UNGA News  

    Read more about:

    unga

    Story first published: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 10:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 25, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X