Pak an arsonist, not a firefighter: India at UNGA

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 25: In a very strong statement, India said at the UNGA that Pakistan acts like a fire-fighter, but in reality is an arsonist.

"We keep hearing that Pakistan is a 'victim of terrorism'. This is the country which is an arsonist disguising itself as a firefighter," the young Indian diplomat said, slamming Pakistan's Imran Khan for highlighting the Kashmir issue in his speech. "While such statements deserve our collective contempt and sympathy for the mindset of the person who utters falsehood repeatedly, I am taking the floor to set the record straight," India's first secretary Sneha Dubey said.

The statements comes in the wake of Pakistan's Prime Minister, Imran Khan raking up the Kashmir issue. Dubey said that India was exercising its right to reply to one more attempt by Khan to tarnish the image of this august forum by bring matters internal to the country. She also said that he was even going so far as to spew falsehoods on the world stage.

Story first published: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 10:03 [IST]