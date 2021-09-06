Pak Air Force dropped bombs in Panjshir to help Taliban: Reports

‘India's armed forces now do not hesitate to cross border to protect country,’ says Rakshya Mantri

New Delhi, Sep 06: Reports have claimed that the Pakistan Air Force dropped bombs via drones in Panjshir to help the Taliban.

Pakistan has been helping the Taliban in its fight against theResistance Force in Panjshir. The Taliban has claimed that it has defeated the force and captured Panjshir. The Resistance Force has however said that it would continue to fight against the Taliban.

Earlier the leader of the force said that he is in favour of proposals from religious scholars for a negotiated settlement to end the fighting.

Ahmad Massoud, the head of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan said that in principle they agree to solve the current problems and put an immediate end to the fighting and continue with negotiations.

"To reach a lasting peace, the NRF is ready to stop fighting on condition that Taliban also stop their attacks and military movements on Panjshir and Andarab," he said.

He also said that a large gathering of all sides with the Ulema council of religious scholars could be held.

The Taliban has however not commented on the developments.

Both sides have made attempts to hold talks on several occasions, but the same have broken down with both parties blaming each other for their failure.

