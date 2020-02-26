Pak a leading exporter of terror, can''t lecture on rights: India

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 26: India at the human rights council on Wednesday slammed Pakistan''s allegations on Kashmir, saying it was ironic that the world''s leading exporter of terror and violence sought to lecture others about human rights.

"Pakistan is the epicentre of global terrorism. It's more than a little ironical that the nation that has become the world's leading exporter of terror&violence seeks to lecture others about human rights," said Vikas Swarup, Secretary(West), Ministry of External Affairs at UNHRC in Geneva.

Defending the government''s decision to reorganize Jammu and Kashmir, Swarup said, "Jammu and Kashmir was, is and shall forever remain an integral part of India. The transformative changes brought by our Parliament in last August were meant to strengthen the integration of the state."

"Despite Pakistan's best efforts,over decades to destabilise the state through externally-instigated terror and a campaign of canards and untruth, the situation on the ground is quite normal," he further said.

Giving details about the situation in Kashmir, he said, political processes have resumed, telecom facilities have been largely restored, developmental activities are being undertaken at a rapid pace and educational institutions have reopened. Hospitals, clinics and pharmacies are well-stocked and staffing is at full capacity, he added.