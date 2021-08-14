YouTube
    'Pained that many died in second wave,' says President Kovind on eve of I-Day

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 14: President Ram Nath Kovind expresses gief over loss of lives during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

    President Ram Nath Kovind
    Addressing the nation on the eve of the Independence Day, President Kovind said "Like last year, this year's Independence Day celebrations will be a toned down in view of the coronavirus pandemic. I am pained that many people lost their lives during the second wave. I want to tell their families that I am with them."

    "Our scientists had succeeded in developing vaccines in a very short time. Therefore, at the beginning of this year, there was every reason to be hopeful as we launched the largest vaccination exercise in history," Kovind said.

