Padmavati controversy: Haryana CM snubs Karni Sena members

Haryana CM Manoharlal Khattar reportedly did not keep up his appointment with Rajput Karni Sena members, who have demanded a ban on the screening of 'Padmavati' movie.

Suraj Pal Amu, Haryana BJP Chief Media Coordinator, alleged that Haryana CM gave appointment to Rajput Karni Sena members and left without meeting them.

He asked, "Why didn't he meet people who had come to meet him from Rajasthan? If you want to oust us from the party, go ahead but don't insult us."

The Karni Sena had submitted a memorandum to deputy commissioner to ban Padmavati in Haryana. Last week, CM Khattar said Haryana will take a decision on permitting screening of film 'Padmavati' in the state after it gets clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Karni Sena is mounting pressure on Haryana government after BJP-ruled Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments imposed a ban on the screening of the movie.

The release of the film, which has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor, has been deferred indefinitely by its producers, Viacom 18. It was initially slated to release on December 1.

The first poster of the movie was released in October this year and triggered a storm with various Rajput groups and others alleging that the director had "distorted" historical facts.

