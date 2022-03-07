Republic-P-MAQRQ predicts BJP win in Uttarakhand by small margin; AAP to open tally

India

oi-Deepika S

Dehradun, Mar 07: P-Marq has predicted that the BJP will retain Uttarakhand by small margin, while the AAP is expected to open tally.

According to the projections, the BJP will cross the halfway mark of 35 seats, retaining the 70-seat Uttarakhand Assembly. BJP is projected to be the single largest party, surpassing Congress by a handful of seats. The ruling BJP faces strong opposition from Congress and a rising AAP.

Seat projections

BJP: 35-39 seats

Congress: 28-34 seats

AAP: 0-3 seats

Others: 0-3 seats

Uttarakhand is witnessing tough battle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress. This was the fifth assembly elections to be held in Uttarakhand after its creation in 2000.

The BJP has sought votes in the name of a double-engine government for the state's uninterrupted development over the next five years while Congress which is trying to gain lost ground after its rout at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017 assembly polls has raised the issues of inflation, unemployment and change of chief ministers in quick succession by the party in power to put spokes in its wheels.

The BJP had won 57 out of a total of 70 seats in Uttarakhand in the last assembly polls limiting Congress to just 11. Two seats had gone to Independents. Traditionally, the politics of Uttarakhand has been largely bi-polar with Congress and BJP governing the state alternately, but this time the AAP is also in the running fielding its candidates from all the 70 assembly constituencies in the state.