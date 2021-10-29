Owner of Falcon Media, Jake Falcon talks about his challenges in SMM

News

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Jake Falcon is the owner of one of the top digital agencies that is well ahead of its times. When smartphones were only in the recent stages of their development, and social media apps like Facebook and Instagram were recently introduced in the digital market, Falcon saw how they could influence marketing in the coming times. However, on his road to success, he had to face several hardships.

Falcon says that one of the biggest challenges that the company always has to work hard to overcome is the ever-changing technology landscape. A lot of things you see on social media run on a set of algorithms that the developers keep changing from time to time. Once you figure out what enables a post to obtain maximum outreach, working hard to spend the time, money, and resources to achieve it, it can be difficult when the algorithm faces even a tiny change.

Complying to the freshly introduced norms can be time-taking. Despite such hurdles, Falcon believes that one must learn to adapt and grow out of those adversities. This not only makes you prepared for the future but also inspires you to remain open to change and evolution. Whether it is in the form of personal growth or the development of your company, he advises people to ponder upon the existing norms and try to redefine them in order to achieve better results.

Through his dedication to his goals and perseverance to never give up, Falcon is in a position where all of his brands perform exceptionally well. With his passion for marketing and remarkable insight into business models that could hold the potential to generate outstanding revenue, he was able to build himself a successful brand name. With a penchant for brand building and a keen mind to develop efficient building infrastructure for them, Falcon has expanded his model to different industries and niches today.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 29, 2021, 12:14 [IST]