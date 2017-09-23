Overnight showers disrupt life in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, September 23: Normal life was thrown out of gear on Saturday as rains lashed several parts of Punjab and Haryana, disrupting traffic and leaving many arterial roads flooded.

The overnight showers also brought the mercury down, the MeT said today.

The arterial roads in Mohali, Chandigarh, Zirakpur and some other areas were flooded, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Traffic snarls were reported in Chandigarh, Mohali and Kharar areas.

An official of the meteorological department said the Union Territory Chandigarh recorded a rainfall of 57.1 mm since yesterday.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded 14.2 mm rainfall, Kaithal 61 mm, Karnal 45.2 mm, Panchkula 39 mm, Panipat 43 mm, Faridabad 152 mm and Sonipat 122 mm, the weatherman said.

Among the cities in Punjab, Gurdaspur recorded 52 mm rainfall, Samrala in Ludhiana (87 mm), Ropar (100 mm), Balachaur in Nawanshahr (94.2 mm), Nabha in Patiala (45.1 mm), Fatehgarh Sahib (18 mm), Anandpur Sahib (48 mm) and Hoshiarpur (16 mm), he added.

PTI