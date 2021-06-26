I did not give up: Bengaluru resident explains her fight against COVID-19

Over 8 crore in 18-44 age group vaccinated against COVID-19

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 26: In another significant achievement, India's cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage crossed 31 crore (31,43,72,466), as per the 7 pm provisional report today. As the new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June, more than 54.48 lakh (54,48,406) Vaccine Doses administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

35,90,555 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 77,664 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 7,87,22,572 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 17,09,970 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, June 26, 2021, 10:23 [IST]