For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Over 63 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far
India
New Delhi, Aug 28: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccines doses administered in the country has crossed 63 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.
Over 65 lakh doses were administered on Saturday, according to the 7 pm provisional report.
Final reports for the day would be completed by late in the night, the ministry said.
Delhi govt making 'thorough' preparations for possible third Covid wave: Jain
Vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.
Story first published: Saturday, August 28, 2021, 20:24 [IST]