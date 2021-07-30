YouTube
    Over 51 lakh vaccines administered in 24 hours: Health Ministry

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 30: India's COVID-19 vaccination coverageexceeded 45.60 Cr yesterday. Cumulatively, 45,60,33,754 vaccine doses have been administered through 54,50,378 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today. 51,83,180 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said in a note.

    The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

    COVID-19 vaccination: More than 50 per cent of Gujarat's adult population covered by first vaccine doseCOVID-19 vaccination: More than 50 per cent of Gujarat's adult population covered by first vaccine dose

    Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,07,43,972 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 42,360 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.38%, the Ministry also said.

    India has reported 44,230 daily new cases in the last 24 hours. Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since thirty-three continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

    Story first published: Friday, July 30, 2021, 13:16 [IST]
