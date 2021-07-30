Over 51 lakh vaccines administered in 24 hours: Health Ministry

New Delhi, July 30: India's COVID-19 vaccination coverageexceeded 45.60 Cr yesterday. Cumulatively, 45,60,33,754 vaccine doses have been administered through 54,50,378 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today. 51,83,180 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said in a note.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,07,43,972 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 42,360 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.38%, the Ministry also said.

India has reported 44,230 daily new cases in the last 24 hours. Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since thirty-three continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

Story first published: Friday, July 30, 2021, 13:16 [IST]