Over 50.63 lakh doses against COVID-19 administered in the last 24 hours

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 13: With the administration of 50,63,845 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 96.43 Cr (96,43,79,212) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 94,26,400 sessions, the Ministry of Health said in a release.

The recovery of 22,844 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,33,42,901.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.06%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 108 consecutive days now. 15,823 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently 2,07,653, which is the lowest in 214 days.Active cases presently constitute 0.61% of the country's total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

13,25,399 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 58.63 Cr (58,63,63,442) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.46% remains less than 3% for the last 110 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.19%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below3% for last 44 days and below 5% for 127 consecutive days now, the Ministry also said.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 12:55 [IST]