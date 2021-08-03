YouTube
    Over 49.85 crore vaccine doses provided to states: Centre

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 03: The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

    As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs, the Health Ministry said in a note.

    More than 49.85 crore (49,85,51,660) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 20,94,890 doses are in the pipeline.

    Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 47,52,49,554 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today).

    More than 2.75 Cr (2,75,88,573) balance and unutilised COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the ministry also said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 3, 2021, 11:21 [IST]
    X