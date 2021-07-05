Maharashtra: How this Kalbhonde village in Thane district is still untouched by Covid-19

Over 36.97 crore vaccine doses provided to states says Centre

New Delhi, July 05: The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the Health Ministry said in a note.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

More than 36.97 crore (36,97,70,980) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 34,95,74,408 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today).

More than 2.01 Cr (2,01,96,572) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered.

