  • search
Trending Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Over 30 cr PANs linked with Aadhaar so far: Anurag Thakur

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 03: As the date for linking PAN with Aadhaar has been extended by three months, the government has linked over 30 crore such numbers with the unique identification code, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said in Parliament on Monday.

    The total permanent account numbers (PANs) which are linked with Aadhaar number as on January 27, 2020, is 30,75,02,824, Thakur informed the Lok Sabha. When asked if the government has extended the deadline period for Aadhaar-PAN linking, the minister responded in an affirmative "Yes sir".

    Anurag Thakur
    Anurag Thakur

    He said the due date for linking of PAN with Aadhaar has been further extended from December 31, 2019, to March 31, 2020.

    Get ready to pay 20% of your salary as TDS if you fail to provide PAN, Aadhaar details

    "As on January 27, 2020, a total of 17,58,03,617 PANs are not linked with Aadhaar. The extension of due date for linking of PAN with Aadhaar will benefit these PAN card holders as they get extra time to link their PANs with Aadhaar," Thakur said in Parliament.

    Also, to ensure that the sensitive data is not leaked by handling organisations, guidelines laid down by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in this regard are being followed, he said. Appropriate measures have also been taken under provisions of Income-Tax Act, Information Technology Act and other applicable laws that the confidentially of data is maintained.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, FEBRUARY 3rd, 2020

      On being asked if the government also proposes to link all property-related transactions with Aadhaar to curb benami property and bring transparency, he said the due date for linking of PAN with Aadhaar is March 31, 2020.

      "This measure will help to curb benami property and bring in transparency," Thakur said.

      He said, under the Income Tax (I-T) Act, a person is required to quote PAN in respect of any sale or purchase of immovable property for an amount exceeding Rs 10 lakh or valued by stamp valuation authority.

      Budget 2020: Govt rolls out new process of instant allotment of PAN through Aadhaar

      In a separate query on PAN and bank account linking, the Finance Ministry informed the house that approximately 85 per cent of the current and savings accounts (CASA) are Aadhaar seeded as on January 24, 2020.

      Besides, as per data provided by the National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI), 59.15 crore RuPay cards have been issued by banks as on December 31, 2019.

      More ANURAG THAKUR News

      Read more about:

      anurag thakur pan aadhaar linking

      Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 15:48 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 3, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X