  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Over 30 booked in Delhi for stepping out without masks

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 10: Over 30 people have been booked for stepping out of their houses without wearing masks to guard themselves against coronavirus in northwest Delhi, police said on Friday.

    According to a senior police officer, a total of 32 people were booked after they were found without masks in different areas of the northwest district.

    Over 30 booked in Delhi for stepping out without masks
    File Photo

    Face masks have become mandatory for people stepping out of their homes in Delhi.

    Coronavirus: Death toll crosses 16,000 in US, infected cases surge past 4,60,000

    On Thursday, 190 cases were registered and 3,954 people detained in Delhi for violating government orders during the coronavirus lockdown.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    new delhi booked coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X