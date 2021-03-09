YouTube
    Over 200 crude bombs recovered in poll bound Bengal

    Kolkata, Mar 09: Over 200 crude bombs have been found in poll bound West Bengal the police said.

    The bombs were recovered from Bhangar in 24 South Paraganas. The police said investigations are ongoing.

    Over 200 crude bombs recovered in poll bound Bengal

    Almost as 18 crude bombs had been recovered by the personnel in the fields in Malda, West Bengal last week.

    The investigation is currently underway and the CID personnel defused the bombs. Earlier bombing operations were underway by the security forces, and during the operation, 18 live fruit bombs were recovered by the personnel. CID team of the West Bengal police were rushed to the site immediately. In the run-up to the assembly elections in the state, the security forces are on a high alert. This after a TMC leader was attacked with a crude bomb as well. Watch the video to know more.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 9, 2021, 14:25 [IST]
