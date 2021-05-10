Fatal black fungus infection: Do's, don'ts; All you need to know

Talks for national alliance of opposition parties to start soon: Sanjay Raut

Puducherry CM Rangasamy tests positive for COVID; to be treated in Chennai

Over 2 dozen states, UTs under lockdown-like Covid curbs in India: Check list here

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 10: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and the absence of a nationwide lockdown, a number of states in India have imposed complete lockdowns to reduce the spread of the coronavirus virus.

Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday extended till May 17 their ongoing lockdown as a large part of the country remained under strict curbs due to the raging COVID pandemic with 4,03,738 new cases and 4,092 deaths recorded in a day.

Coronavirus Updates: 'Heinous crime by Centre to export vaccines when people dying in our own country'

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Rajasthan will also have a two-week shutdown starting Monday, while in Karnataka stringent restrictions will come into effect till May 24.

Here is a look at coronavirus-induced restrictions imposed by states and union territories.

Delhi: The national capital has been under lockdown since April 19 and it has now been extended till May 17.

'Increase production, manage demand': SC-appointed task force on oxygen crisis

Uttar Pradesh has extended the duration of corona curfew with strict lockdown-like curbs till May 17.

Haryana, which was under a seven-day long lockdown from May 3, has extended it till May 17.

Karnataka stringent restrictions will come into effect till May 24.

Haryana extends coronavirus lockdown by a week till May 17

Bihar on May 4 imposed a lockdown till May 15.

Odisha is under a 14-day lockdown from May 5 till May 19.

Rajasthan has decided to implement a strict lockdown in the state from May 10 to 24, though curbs continue to be in place since last month.

Jharkhand had extended the lockdown-like restrictions till May 13. The restrictions were first imposed on April 22 as "Health Safety Week".

Chhattisgarh has announced weekend lockdown while earlier allowing district collectors to extend local lockdowns till May 15.

Punjab has imposed extensive curbs, in addition to measures like a weekend lockdown and night curfew till May 15.

Chandigarh administration has also imposed weekend lockdowns.

Madhya Pradesh has imposed ''Janta curfew'' till May 15 with only essential services allowed.

Gujarat has imposed night curfew (from 8 PM to 6 AM) and other day-time restrictions in 36 cities till May 12.

Maharashtra had imposed lockdown-like curbs on April 5 coupled with prohibitory orders and restrictions on the movement of people. The curbs were later extended till May 15. Local lockdowns in district like Latur and Solapur have been imposed, and curbs tightened in Amravati, Akola and Yavatmal.

Goa government has imposed a curfew from May 9 to May 24. It lifted a four-day lockdown on Monday, except in tourist hotspots like Calangute and Candolim in North Goa, though restrictions were continuing.

West Bengal has since last week imposed extensive curbs including ban on all kinds of gatherings.

Assam advanced the night curfew to 6 PM from the current 8 PM with restrictions imposed on the movement of people at public places from Wednesday. Night curfew was imposed on April 27 till May seven.

Nagaland has imposed partial lockdown with stricter rules from April 30 to May 14.

Mizoram government has announced seven-day complete lockdown from 4 AM of May 10 to 4 AM of May 17.

Arunachal Pradesh has imposed night curfew -- from 6.30 pm to 5 am -- for the entire month starting Saturday.

Manipur government has imposed curfew in seven districts from May 8 till May 17.

Sikkim imposed lockdown-like restrictions till May 16.

Jammu and Kashmir administration has imposed lockdown-like restrictions till May 10.

Uttarakhand has decided to impose a strict COVID curfew from May 11 to May 18.

Himachal Pradesh has imposed lockdown or "corona curfew" in the state from May 7 to May 16.

Kerala has lockdown from May 8 to May 16.

Tamil Nadu is under lockdown from May 10 to May 24.

Puducherry has extended lockdown from May 10 to May 24.