  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ousted Congress leader AP Abdullakutty joins BJP

    By
    |

    Kannur, June 26: Expelled Congress leader AP Abdullakutty joined Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday.

    Ousted Congress leader AP Abdullakutty joins BJP
    Image Courtesy: Twitter

    Abdullakutty had drawn the wrath of the Congress leadership in the State following his May 28 Facebook post in which he compared Modi with Mahatma Gandhi.

    He wrote: "Mahatma Gandhi asked public servants...when you formulate a policy remember the poorest man you have ever met in life...Modi accurately executed it [the Gandhian value]."

    Punished for praising PM Modi: Congress expels two time MLA AP Abdullakutty

    A two-time CPI(M) MP and two-time Congress MLA, Abdullakutty was previously expelled by the Marxist party for praising Modi as the Gujarat chief minister in 2009.

    This time, he praised Modi for adopting Gandhian values.

    He also praised the central government programmes launched under Modi in his first term as PM, such as Swachh Bharat Mission and free LPG connection under Ujwala Yojana.

    The Congress mouthpiece 'Veekshanam' had criticised Abdullakutty for his statements, describing him as a "migratory bird" and said his behaviour was "completely unacceptable".

    "Praising the BJP while being inside Congress is completely unacceptable. Like a migratory bird, Abdullakutty came to Congress from CPI(M) riding on hopes of being in power. He is pinning his hopes on the saffron party to migrate there," Veekshanam said.

    Abdullakutty dismissed the allegation and said the newspaper reacted without giving him a chance to explain.

    More BJP News

    Read more about:

    bjp congress kerala

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue