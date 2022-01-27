Our numbers are accurate: Twitter on Rahul Gandhi’s allegation

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 27: Twitter has said that the numbers of the micro-blogging platform are accurate. The clarification came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's letter to Twitter over his follower count.

    A spokesperson for Twitter said that follower count is a visible feature and the company has a zero-tolerance approach to the platform manipulation and spam.

    "We fight spam and malicious automation strategically and at scale with machine learning tools, and as part of those consistent and ongoing efforts to ensure a healthy service and credible accounts, follower counts can and do fluctuate," the spokesperson said according to News Agency ANI.

    Rahul Gandhi had said that his reach appeared to have been limited on Twitter after presser by the government to silence his voice. It may be recalled that one of his tweets was recently taken down for violating Twitter's content guidelines.

    "I want to bring your attention to what I believe is Twitter's unwitting complicity in curbing free and fair speech in India. I have been reliably, albeit discreetly, informed by people at Twitter India that they are under immense pressure by the government to silence my voice," Rahul Gandhi said in his letter to Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 11:45 [IST]
