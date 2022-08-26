YouTube
    OSD to CM Yogi Adityanath dies in road accident

    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Aug 26: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's OSD Motilal Singh has passed away in a road accident, reports said. The accident took place as the vehicle in which Singh was travelling rammed into a tree on NH-28 in Basti district. Singh and his wife were travelling in the Scorpio car, which was driven by his driver.

    His wife and driver who were badly injured have been referred to Gorakhpur Medical College.

    According to the information received, the OSD was going from Gorakhpur to Lucknow late on Thursday night.

    Story first published: Friday, August 26, 2022, 10:37 [IST]
    X