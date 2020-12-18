Opposition's Ram Temple anger fueling farmers' protest: Yogi Adityanath

It is not easy to shift Film City from Mumbai: Sanjay Raut on Yogi Adityanath's visit to city

Briti Roy Barman

Bhopal, Dec 18: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said that Opposition parties who are angry with the construction of Ayodhya's Ram Temple are behind farmers' protest.

"Theory of communism will never hold true...that if you repeat a lie a hundred times, it will become true," he added. "This is the envy of people who don't like that Bharat is becoming Ek Bharat," Yogi stated.

While addressing a farmers' outreach programme in western UP's Bareilly district, the chief minister said that there are some people who do not want India to become 'Shreshtha Bharat.'

While praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "unprecedented efforts" to help Indian farmers, he lashed out at those who were conspiring to create unrest in the country.

This comes at a time when farmers have been agitating around the national capital for more than 20 days, in an effort to raise their voice against the farm laws introduced by the Modi government in September.

Farmers' protest against the three farm laws passed by the Centre has entered its 23rd day today.

M K Stalin along with sister Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and other Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) members is observing a day's fast in support of the farmers.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the crop growers of Madhya Pradesh through video conferencing , while Union minister Smriti Irani will interact with them in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.