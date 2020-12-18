YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Opposition's Ram Temple anger fueling farmers' protest: Yogi Adityanath

    By
    |

    Bhopal, Dec 18: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said that Opposition parties who are angry with the construction of Ayodhya's Ram Temple are behind farmers' protest.

    "Theory of communism will never hold true...that if you repeat a lie a hundred times, it will become true," he added. "This is the envy of people who don't like that Bharat is becoming Ek Bharat," Yogi stated.

    Oppositions Ram Temple anger fueling farmers protest: Yogi Adityanath
    Yogi Adityanath

    While addressing a farmers' outreach programme in western UP's Bareilly district, the chief minister said that there are some people who do not want India to become 'Shreshtha Bharat.'

    While praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "unprecedented efforts" to help Indian farmers, he lashed out at those who were conspiring to create unrest in the country.

    This comes at a time when farmers have been agitating around the national capital for more than 20 days, in an effort to raise their voice against the farm laws introduced by the Modi government in September.

    Farmers' protest against the three farm laws passed by the Centre has entered its 23rd day today.

    M K Stalin along with sister Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and other Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) members is observing a day's fast in support of the farmers.

    On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the crop growers of Madhya Pradesh through video conferencing , while Union minister Smriti Irani will interact with them in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

    More YOGI ADITYANATH News

    Read more about:

    yogi adityanath

    Story first published: Friday, December 18, 2020, 10:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 18, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X