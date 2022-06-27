Opposition disrupts Kerala Assembly session over attack on Rahul Gandhi's office

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 27: The fifth session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly was adjourned briefly on Monday morning after the opposition members started shouting slogans in connection with recent political developments in the state, including the vandalism of Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office allegedly by SFI activists.

As the question hour of the Assembly session commenced at 9 AM, the opposition began thumping the tables and then as the first question was being answered, they started shouting slogans.

Speaker M B Rajesh urged them several times to refrain from disrupting the question hour of the House, but the opposition members did not pay heed. The Speaker also asked the opposition members to sit down and not wave placards and banners as it was a violation of the House norms.

He also said that their notice for adjournment was before him for consideration, but the opposition members continued shouting slogans, like "SFI goondaism." However, they did not pay heed to that either and resulted in a shouting match between them and the LDF MLAs. As the opposition was not willing to quieten down despite his repeated urgings, the Speaker said the session is adjourned for now and walked away.

He did not say when it would recommence and till 9.42 AM it had not commenced. The fifth session was expected to take a turbulent turn as the opposition led by the Congress was equipped with enough ammunition, ranging from the startling revelations by a key accused in the gold smuggling case against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to the vandalisation of Rahul Gandhi's office by SFI activists, to take on the CPI(M)-led LDF government.

The one-month-long session was being convened mainly to discuss and pass the demands for grants for the financial year 2022-23. However, the Congress-led UDF had made it clear that they would raise the ongoing controversies in the House.

